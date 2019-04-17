Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Harmonic (HLIT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) in the last few weeks:

4/17/2019 – Harmonic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

4/16/2019 – Harmonic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

4/11/2019 – Harmonic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

4/10/2019 – Harmonic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2019 – Harmonic was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2019 – Harmonic is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.04 million, a PE ratio of 189.50 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.13 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 111,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Harmonic by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 272,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

