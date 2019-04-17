RESAAS Services (RSS) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 136,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 39,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of RESAAS Services from C$1.05 to C$0.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.05.

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

