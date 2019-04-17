Request Network (REQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $253,015.00

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Request Network has a total market capitalization of $15.89 million and $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request Network has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Request Network token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Liqui, Koinex and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00372658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.01050213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00214221 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001596 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Request Network

Request Network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request Network is blog.request.network . Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Request Network is request.network

Buying and Selling Request Network

Request Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bancor Network, Kucoin, IDEX, Koinex, Radar Relay, Mercatox, WazirX, OKEx, Bitbns, Huobi, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, GOPAX, COSS, CoinExchange, DDEX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.