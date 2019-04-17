Renren (RENN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 213,384 shares.The stock last traded at $1.70 and had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Renren alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $121.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renren Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Renren by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Renren by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Renren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/renren-renn-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

About Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.