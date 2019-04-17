Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Position Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.23% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $20,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13,803.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,536,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $78,120,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,249.4% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 541,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,269,000 after purchasing an additional 518,386 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 557,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,244,000 after purchasing an additional 213,879 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 708,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,375,000 after purchasing an additional 192,013 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.43.

RGA stock opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $127.84 and a fifty-two week high of $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $394,202.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,911.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $698,270.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,662,897. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

