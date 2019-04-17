Regional Management (RM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RM. ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE:RM opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.99. Regional Management has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 36.76 and a quick ratio of 36.76.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $83.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.44 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 54.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Regional Management by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

