RefToken Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30.00 (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. RefToken has a market cap of $299,820.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RefToken token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00007678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. Over the last seven days, RefToken has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.03 or 0.11907251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00043661 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00001026 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00025391 BTC.

RefToken Token Profile

RefToken (CRYPTO:REF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 745,939 tokens. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

