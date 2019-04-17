Redfin Corp (RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen Sells 3,000 Shares

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $67,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 28th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $58,920.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $51,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Redfin by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

