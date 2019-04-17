ReddCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $130,133.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and C-Patex. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $49.90 million and approximately $130,133.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.02316188 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00467078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00020733 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018627 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009651 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00028656 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Bisq, C-Patex, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, YoBit, Bleutrade, BiteBTC and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

