Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) in the last few weeks:

4/15/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

4/10/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/9/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

4/8/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Leerink Swann. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

4/1/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/28/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

3/26/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We reiterate our Overweight rating and $25 PT on AXSM. Axsome pursues new indications for drugs approved in other indications, sometimes using new combinations or new routes of administration. We see this as a relatively balanced risk strategy and view the pipeline as robust, with trials spanning CNS and pain indications. We particularly value AXS-05 and its applicability to neuropsychiatric indications where we feel the individual compounds dextromethorphan (DM) and bupropion (BP) are derisked through proven efficacy in related indications.””

3/20/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

3/15/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/15/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/5/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

AXSM stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 3.46.

Get Axsome Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $62,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $67,932.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,157.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.