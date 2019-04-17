Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. Analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $365,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $318,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,691. Company insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,101,000 after buying an additional 509,326 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

