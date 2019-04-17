Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) CFO Jason Douglas Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $335,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $335,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Douglas Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $374,480.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Jason Douglas Wilson sold 5,604 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $527,000.16.

On Friday, February 15th, Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $341,760.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Jason Douglas Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

On Friday, February 1st, Jason Douglas Wilson sold 7,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 3.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,663,000 after purchasing an additional 424,582 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RETA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

