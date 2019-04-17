Raymond James Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.92. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2019 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $16.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$332.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$303.00 to C$287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$331.00 to C$334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$305.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$276.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$296.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$282.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$220.40 and a twelve month high of C$291.56.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.22 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Director Andrew Fitzpatrick Reardon sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$270.28, for a total transaction of C$967,073.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,812.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

