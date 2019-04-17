Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,935 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 242.1% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 47,900 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $2,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,198.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,874.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,142. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Exelon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.37. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

