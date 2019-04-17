Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,331 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.73.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $11,152,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $1,940,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSI stock opened at $144.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.06 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,331 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/raymond-james-trust-n-a-purchases-1331-shares-of-motorola-solutions-inc-msi.html.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.