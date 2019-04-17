Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for First Capital Realty (FCR)

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.67.

Shares of TSE FCR opened at C$20.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.68. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$18.28 and a twelve month high of C$22.17.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$184.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that First Capital Realty will post 0.889999935117511 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. Its property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. The company also offers other professional and personal services.

