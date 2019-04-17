Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (AFT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000.

NYSE:AFT opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

