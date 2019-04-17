Raymond James & Associates Has $221,000 Holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 867.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHU. Zacks Investment Research raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. New Street Research lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CHU opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. China Unicom has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.1995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

