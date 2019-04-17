Quotient (XQN) Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Quotient (CURRENCY:XQN) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, Quotient has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quotient has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $119.00 worth of Quotient was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quotient coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00028528 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004199 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013056 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00151000 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001694 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000134 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000357 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002464 BTC.

About Quotient

Quotient (CRYPTO:XQN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Quotient’s official Twitter account is @QuotientXQN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quotient Coin Trading

Quotient can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quotient directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quotient should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quotient using one of the exchanges listed above.

