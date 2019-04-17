Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $3.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quest Resource an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider Mitchell A. Saltz sold 3,700,000 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $6,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Forte sold 500,000 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 48.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 131,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 71,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Resource stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 6,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.07. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. Research analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

