Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and approximately $119,741.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00372606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002238 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.01050126 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00214302 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001610 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, IDEX, Huobi, GOPAX, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

