Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Kohl’s by 5,066.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,708,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $127,565,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $112,085,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,772,000 after purchasing an additional 726,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.86%.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, January 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

