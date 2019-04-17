Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $870,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. FMR LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,014,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,924,000 after buying an additional 3,836,115 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,277.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,857,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,437,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,555,000 after acquiring an additional 491,114 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27,368.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 436,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 435,158 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of CHRW opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $78.83 and a one year high of $101.20. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.28%.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

