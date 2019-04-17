Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 147.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,982,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,601,000 after purchasing an additional 114,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lazard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,982,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,601,000 after purchasing an additional 114,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,858,000 after purchasing an additional 285,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lazard by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,051,000 after purchasing an additional 524,953 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,574,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,017,000 after purchasing an additional 286,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Lazard had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Lazard Ltd (LAZ)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/quantitative-systematic-strategies-llc-has-962000-holdings-in-lazard-ltd-laz.html.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.