Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quantenna Communications’ earnings. Quantenna Communications posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quantenna Communications.

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

QTNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Quantenna Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Quantenna Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.19 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNA remained flat at $$24.22 on Wednesday. 450,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,552. Quantenna Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $926.66 million, a P/E ratio of 302.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, SVP David William Carroll sold 16,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $229,684.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sam Heidari sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $38,495.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,553 shares of company stock worth $1,416,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantenna Communications (QTNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.