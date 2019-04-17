QUALCOMM (QCOM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $89.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QCOM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 688.5% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.