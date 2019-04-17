QUALCOMM (QCOM) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QCOM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829,517 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $3,433,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 720.9% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 204,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.