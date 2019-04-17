Qorvo Inc (QRVO) VP James L. Klein Sells 1,914 Shares

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $147,684.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,057.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Qorvo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

