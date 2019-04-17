Qiwi (QIWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Qiwi stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $913.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The credit services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $16.29. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qiwi during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Qiwi during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Qiwi during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Qiwi during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Qiwi during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

