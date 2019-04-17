Qiagen (QGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN ended the fourth quarter on a disappointing note. Sales in the Americas were sluggish, affected by the decline in instrument service revenues in the Molecular Diagnostics customer class. Competitive landscape and strong reliance on collaborations remain major overhangs. On a positive note, QIAGEN reported double-digit growth in Japan and China. The company projects over $300 million of QuantiFERON sales in 2020. It also continues to expect DiaSorin automation solution availability in the United States in 2019 and in China in 2020. Within NGS, QIAGEN has set a goal for 2019 sales of about $190 million. The company is also moving ahead with new placements of the QIAsymphony automation platform and expects to reach more than 2,500 cumulative placements in 2019. Meanwhile, QIAGEN’s commitment to return to shareholders reflects solid cash position. QIAGEN outperformed its industry over the past three months.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QGEN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of QGEN opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.32 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

