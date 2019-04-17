QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. QEP Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). QEP Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in QEP Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QEP stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. QEP Resources has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 2.14.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

