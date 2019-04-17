Q3 Asset Management Buys Shares of 663,967 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 663,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$86.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 797,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,186. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.95 and a 52-week high of $87.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $3.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

