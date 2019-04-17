Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Lifted by Desjardins

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

NYSE AGI opened at $4.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40 and a beta of 0.25. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.25 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,698,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,623 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 7,142,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,472,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 150,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

