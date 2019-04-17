Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Republic Bank (FRC) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.54.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

