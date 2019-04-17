Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Decreased by B. Riley (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

ZION stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider David E. Blackford sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $209,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $25,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,225 shares of company stock worth $1,537,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.