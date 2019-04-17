Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for MRC Global Inc Increased by Seaport Global Securities (MRC)

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of MRC Global in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). MRC Global had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on MRC Global from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of MRC opened at $18.34 on Monday. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, SVP John L. Bowhay sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $256,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,729.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $572,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,177.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 64,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 40,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

