Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

APD stock opened at $197.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.21. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $197.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

