Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Osisko gold royalties Ltd Increased by Analyst (OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report released on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of OR opened at $11.26 on Monday. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,696,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,591,000 after purchasing an additional 988,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,778,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 170,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 170,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 322,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,868,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.0378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.