Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc Decreased by Analyst (PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.17 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

PENN opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,472,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,970,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,304,000 after purchasing an additional 205,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,970,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,304,000 after purchasing an additional 205,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,225,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,049,000 after purchasing an additional 832,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,323,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,400,000 after purchasing an additional 776,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

