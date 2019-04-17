Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for James River Group Holdings Ltd Boosted by Analyst (JRVR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of James River Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.20 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. James River Group has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other news, insider Michael E. Crow sold 7,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $285,603.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,195,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 199,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,213,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,583,000 after purchasing an additional 57,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 50,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,707,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,756,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

