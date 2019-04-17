Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc (GPN) Decreased by Analyst

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Global Payments to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Global Payments to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

GPN opened at $138.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $44,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $21,712,156.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,059,435.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $566,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,329 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

