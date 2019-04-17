Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Cut by Analyst

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of GNRC opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Generac has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $60.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $563.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.69 million. Generac had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 11.71%. Generac’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $1,061,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 747,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,691,684.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,642,983.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,283 shares of company stock worth $4,779,583. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,292,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,933,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,292,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,933,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,653,000 after acquiring an additional 34,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

