Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Corp (ERF) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

NYSE ERF opened at $8.95 on Monday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Enerplus had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

