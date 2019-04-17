Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for First Busey Co. Issued By B. Riley (BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of First Busey in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Busey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

BUSE opened at $25.82 on Monday. First Busey has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 7.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Bank of Edwardsville purchased a new position in First Busey in the first quarter valued at $13,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,872 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Busey by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Busey by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 64,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

