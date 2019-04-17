Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Terex Co. Issued By KeyCorp (TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued on Sunday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2019 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Terex had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $33.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Terex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

NYSE:TEX opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. Terex has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other Terex news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $34,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $358,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,619 shares of company stock worth $53,232. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

