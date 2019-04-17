Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLSE. ValuEngine cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

