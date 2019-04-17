Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $403,000 Position in Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 498.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Masonite International by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Masonite International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. B. Riley cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Shares of DOOR opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. Masonite International Corp has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Masonite International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $528.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $55,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

