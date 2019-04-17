Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.86) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 125.87%. The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million.

PTGX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. 173,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,001. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $245.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $29,574.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,434.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $84,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,570 shares of company stock worth $136,815. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

