ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (PST) Position Lowered by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury makes up 1.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $5,549,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,574. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.0645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

