ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) Shares Down 8%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)’s share price were down 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.19 and last traded at $48.82. Approximately 632,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 195,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 36.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIB)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

